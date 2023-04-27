Save Soil mural unveiled at National Park

In an effort to raise public awareness of the importance of soil health, a Save Soil mural has been unveiled in the National Park of Guyana. The idea was conceptualised in support of the Save Soil movement, a global initiative to bring humanity together to keep the soil alive.

The beautiful artwork, created by talented local artists Sadia Vasquez, Bevan Allicock, and Eldon Allicock, serves as a powerful visual representation of the dependency of all life on healthy soil. The mural also highlights the jaguar, a protected species in Guyana, as well as other local flora, fauna, and a human, symbolizing the interconnectedness of our environment and humanity.

The Save Soil movement, launched by international spiritual leader Sadhguru, has reached over 4 billion people, with the goal of addressing the catastrophic issue of soil degradation and depletion. The movement is supported by leading institutions such as the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD), UN Environment Program (UNEP), International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), and the World Food Program (WFP). Save Soil provides draft policy handbooks.

By signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and pledging 100 square kilometers of land toward the effort of restoring and safeguarding agricultural soil, Guyana’s commitment remains firm.

This mural was an initiative of local volunteers of the Save Soil movement called Earth Buddies. The Save Soil movement gained traction at the World Wildlife Fund Earth Hour Vigil on March 25, 2023. Since then, many individuals have signed up, some volunteering their time and effort in various projects aimed at raising environmental awareness. The mural in the National Park is a direct result of these ongoing efforts.

Indigenous artist Bevan Allicock was particularly passionate about the project, stating, “In the indigenous heritage, we believe that one cannot exist without the other, so it’s very important to understand the purpose of everything around us, an ecosystem where we help each other.”

The Save Soil Mural in the National Park of Guyana stands as a testament to the dedication of local volunteers working together to raise awareness and promote soil conservation. This powerful visual reminder serves as a call to action for everyone to join in the efforts to preserve our soils for generations to come. Visitors are encouraged to view the mural and learn more about the importance of saving soil.

