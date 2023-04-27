Good Hope Secondary School almost completed – Manickchand

An exciting development is on the horizon for some 80 students attending the Enterprise Primary School’s ‘primary top,’ as construction of the Good Hope Secondary School is nearing completion.

The completion of the new learning facility will allow these students to have access to an enhanced educational environment.

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand made the announcement on Wednesday during the launching of the Literacy and Robotics Programme at the Enterprise Primary School, East Coast Demerara.

“We will close this primary top shortly. So, all of the children currently in this primary top will go to discreet high schools, a high school by themselves. We’re going to be able to do that because the Good Hope Secondary is going to be completed shortly. The school started many years ago. As you know the previous government was unable to finish it,” she told the parents gathered.

The original contract to construct the Good Hope Secondary School was awarded in 2018 to B.K. International for over US$4 million. Work commenced on October 15, 2018, with the original completion date being January 14, 2020.

The firm was unable to deliver despite benefitting from four extensions given on March 10, 2020, May 18, 2020, June 15, 2020, and August 17, 2020, and as such, the contract with B.K. International was terminated on May 25, 2021.

In 2022, the Education Ministry signed a contract with DEEN + Partners using an Engineering, Procurement and Construction/Turnkey contract for over US$2.6 million.

“When you fail to finish a school, we have children who should be a secondary school sitting in a primary school with inadequate education; that’s your children here, we’re going to be able to change that shortly,” Minister Manickchand highlighted.

When completed, 479 pupils will be placed in the school which will allow the ministry to close the primary tops at the Paradise, Enterprise, and Enmore Primary Schools. It will also reduce overcrowding at the Cummings Lodge, Bladen Hall, Golden Grove, and Plaisance Secondary Schools. [DPI]

