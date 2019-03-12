RUSAL, GB&GWU to meet on Friday

RUSAL and the Guyana Bauxite and General Workers Union (GB&GWU) will meet on Friday to discuss several issues including the sacking of scores of workers who allegedly protested after a one percent increase in wages were announced.

The union has been calling for the rehiring of these workers but RUSAL has made it clear that they would have breached their contract of employment. Nevertheless, the Russian bauxite company has finally agreed to recognize the GB&GWU as the body that will represent the workers going forward.

This is according to President of the GBGWU, Lincoln Lewis, who spoke with the media moments after the first meeting with RUSAL, the Union and the Department of Labour.