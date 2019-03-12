Guyanese man reported missing in Barbados

(BARBADOS TODAY) Police are seeking the public’s assistance to help locate a missing man.

He is 19-year-old Kadesh Kabeem Bowen of Lee’s Gap, Passage Road, St Michael.

His mother, Bernadette Wilson reported that Bowen left home last Thursday, March 7 sometime between 9- 11.30 a.m. He was last seen wearing a Gray T-shirt, a khaki cargo pants and red slippers.

Bowen is about six feet tall, has a dark complexion and wears a low haircut.

He has full brown eyes and speaks with a Guyanese accent.

Police are asking anyone with information about Bowen’s whereabouts to contact Emergency 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477, Black Rock Police Station at 417-7500 or 430-7246 or the nearest police station