Rupununi Chamber welcomes liberalisation of telecoms sector, looks forward to better service

See full statement from the Rupununi Chamber of Commerce and Industry:

The Rupununi Chamber of Commerce and Industry appreciates and supports the decision and steps taken by the Government of Guyana to liberalise the telecommunications sector in Guyana.

Lethem and the wider Rupununi Region have been severely disadvantaged by the extremely poor and costly service given to the Region by telecommunication and internet service providers.

Despite using the mechanisms available for complaints, we have been largely ignored and sidelined for more lucrative developments across Guyana.

The Chamber looks forward to speedy closure of this significant development in the communications sector, so that we can finally enjoy the technology available in this new decade.

Thank you to HE the President and his team for keeping his commitment to Guyanese.