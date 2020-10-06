Albouystown vendor chopped to death by reputed husband

Police are investigating the murder of 28-year-old Claravel Johnson, who was allegedly chopped to death by her reputed husband.

Johnson, a vendor of Cooper Street, Albouystown, died this morning whilst receiving medical attention after she was chopped to her right foot, behind her knee.

According to information received, Johnson and her reputed husband had a misunderstanding at around 06:25hrs when the suspect armed himself with a cutlass and dealt the woman the blow to her leg.

She was subsequently picked up by neighbours and rushed to the GPHC. She died at around 07:21hrs whilst receiving treatment.

The suspect is not yet arrested. Investigation is ongoing.