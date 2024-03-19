Rose Hall fire leaves 5 homeless

A fire at Rose Hall town, Corentyne Berbice on Monday evening has left a cane harvester and his family homeless and millions of dollars in losses.

Despite efforts to put out the blaze, the fire destroyed the two-bedroom building at Twin Sister Street, Rose Hall Town.

One of the occupants, 49-year-old Bhashkimuri Ballkissoon related that she was alerted of the fire while she and her two daughters were in the lower flat in hammocks.

They quickly formed a bucket brigade but due to the thick smoke and intense heat, they had to retreat.

In addition, her husband, Mataura Sukraj related that he was awakened by the commotion but could not have done much to save the building, instead, he ensured that his family was safe.

The Cane harvester who also rears poultry is now forced to sell this crop due to the lack of facilities. He noted that everything was damaged.

The family has been renting the building for the past two years.

