Logger chopped to death by friend during drinking spree   

A logger was on Monday chopped to death following a misunderstanding with his friend during a drinking spree at 7 Miles, Hururu Mission, Upper Berbice River.

The dead man has been identified as 36-year-old Marcus Adrian, a logger of Hururu Mission, Upper Berbice River.

Police stated that that on the day in question at about 12:30h, Adrian and the 28-year-old suspect were consuming alcohol during which an altercation broke out between them following a misunderstanding.

At that time, the suspect reportedly threw Adrian to the ground and dealt him several chops to his neck and face. Adrian reportedly attempted to escape his attacker but collapsed in the centre of the trail.

However, the suspect was apprehended and handed over to the Police. Investigations are ongoing.

