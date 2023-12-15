Rose Hall businessman dies in early morning accident

A popular businessman of Rose Hall Town was this morning killed after the vehicle he was driving turned turtle along the Jackson Creek Public Road, Crabwood Creek, Corentyne Berbice.

Dead is 31-year-old Saheed Hamid.

Police stated that at about 8:10h, a motor pickup bearing registration number, PKK 915 driven by Hamid was processing along the roadway at a fast rate of speed when he reportedly lost control thus causing the vehicle to topple several times before ending up in a trench.

He was picked up and taken to the Skeldon Public Hospital in an unconscious stated where he was pronounced dead. An investigation is underway.

