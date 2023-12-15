Duo killed after crashing stolen motorcycle into lorry

Moments after stealing a motorcycle and attempting to escape, the motorcyclist and his pillion rider reportedly crashed into a lorry at Diamond, East Bank Demerara (EBD) on Thursday evening.

The dead men have been identified as Ashton McCurdy of Lot 243 Second Street Grove, EBD and pillion rider, Mark Green of Lot 250 Nazarene Street, Grove Housing Scheme.

The accident involved a motor lorry, GAF 2356 driven by a 55-year-old man from Timehri, EBD and the stolen motorcycle, CL 9127 owned by Trevor Hunte, a Security Officer of Grove Housing Scheme.

However, police stated that the motor lorry was proceeding along the Diamond Access Road and in the vicinity of First Bridge Diamond, the motorcycle with the two men failed to stop at the intersection.

As a result, the motorcycle collided with the right-side rear wheel of the lorry, causing both men to fall onto the road surface where they both received injuries.

Both men were picked up and escorted to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where Green died while receiving medical attention and McCurdy was pronounced dead on arrival.

It is alleged that the owner of the motorcycle parked it at a shop in Diamond when the two now-dead men relieved him of the bike and made good their escape.

