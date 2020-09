Leroy Graham, 23, has escaped from the Lusignan Prison, East Coast Demerara.

Graham made his escaped at around 01:30hrs today.

He was on remand at the facility. He was charged for armed robbery and was admitted to the prison on August 20.

His last known address is Middle Walk, Buxton, ECD.

Anyone with information on him please contact Lusignan Operations Room on 220-4173 or the nearest Police Station.