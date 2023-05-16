“Return of the Scorpio” tickets go on sale today

With less than a week left until D-day, anticipation is at an all-time high for the impending “Return of the Scorpio” Pro/Am Card pencilled for May 21 at the National Gymnasium.

As such, fans will not have to wait much longer to secure their spots in the Mandela Avenue facility, as ticket sales will commence today at the single location, Hot and Spicy Creole Corner at Albert and Third Streets, Alberttown, Georgetown.

The promoter of the anticipated fight night, Seon Bristol stated, “Ticket sales will commence from Today. It will be at Hot & Spicy Creole Corner and this is the sole location that will be utilised to sell tickets. The prices are: VVIP $10,000, VIP $6000, ringside $3000, and stands $1000.”

According to Bristol, “The most important aspect is that we are covering all the layers of boxing and what I mean by this is that from juniors to elite, young professionals to junior, and senior professionals will be on show. We are covering both males and females. We have a very packed and balanced card, which comprises five professional and five amateur bouts.”

Bristol went on to touch on the pugilists’ fans and spectators can expect to see in action at this Sunday’s Pro-Am card, and when they would be touching down on Guyanese shores.

The “Return of the Scorpio” Pro/Am Card is being touted as the biggest fight card in more than a decade, and is expected to exceed the atmosphere and quality of the Patrick Forde Memorial Championships, which is the yardstick for local boxing events.

Five exciting professional bouts and an amateur section of equal measure are established for the impending fight night that will be headlined and co-headlined by Dharry and Dexter “De Kid” Marques respectively.

Dharry will enter the squared circle against Ramos Ronald in an eight-round bantamweight fixture, while Marques will battle Luis Carrillo in an eight-round super bantamweight encounter.

A Caribbean rivalry will also recommence as Terrence Adams is pencilled to face off against Barbadian Ricardo Blackman, while Anthony Augustin will match skills with Emmanuel Anderson of Barbados. The card will also feature a six-round super flyweight bout between Natalya Delgado and Darianis Garcia.

In the amateur segment, Jamaica’s Britney MacFarlane is scheduled to battle local star Alesha Jackman while Trinidad and Tobago champion Lee Ann Boodram will enter the squared circle against Abiola Jackman, Alesha’s sibling.

The sisters are the first-ever Guyanese female pugilists to attain a world ranking from the International Boxing Association (IBA), after their participation at the Women’s World Championships in New Delhi, India.

Abiola Jackman is now ranked 27th in the world in the Elite Women 81kg and over or heavyweight division, with Alesha seeded 58th in the Elite Women 60-63kg or junior welterweight division.

The May 21 fight night will mark Dharry’s return to the ring in over a year and will serve as a tune-up for his July encounter on local shores with Hugo Hernandez of Mexico for the WBC Silver Belt. Dharry, 37, fought for the WBA super flyweight title in 2019, but suffered a controversial ninth-round stoppage loss to Australian Andrew Maloney in Melbourne, Australia.

