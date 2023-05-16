Mohamed’s Enterprise spearheads activities to honour mothers

Mohamed’s Enterprise in collaboration with Hadi’s World Inc, Innovative Mining Inc and Black Water Petroleum treated 40 mothers to lunch and also gifted them a monetary donation. The initiative was hosted at Mohamed’s Enterprise stone depot at Providence, East Bank Demerara (EBD), on Sunday.

During the event, businessman, Nazar “Shell” Mohamed thanked the mothers for their selfless sacrifices and for all they have done for their respective families.

He also noted that their contributions to society are commendable and should be recognised hence, the event on Sunday. The businessman further encouraged them to support their children since they are the backbone of the family.

In addition, Brother Bob Yusuff also expressed his appreciation and admiration for all the mothers and encouraged them not to be victims of abuse. In this light, he stated that any form of abuse should be reported to the relevant authorities.

The women were very appreciative and expressed their profound gratitude to the businesses for their generous gesture.

In addition, more than 450 hampers were distributed to senior citizens in Berbice. The initiative was organised by Team Mohamed’s in partnership with the Dr Rose Foundation.

The distribution benefitted senior citizens from several villages including No 35, No 36, Brighton, Eversham, Kiltern, Epsom, Dingwall, Nos 41, 42, 43, and Bengal.

The special initiative was aimed at celebrating the contributions of mothers to humanity, and the teams are delighted to have played a part in making this Mother’s Day a memorable one for the residents of Berbice.

