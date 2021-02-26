Retrial ordered for father, daughter, neighbour in fisherman’s murder

A retrial was on Thursday ordered for a father, his daughter, and their neighbour who were on trial for the murder on Valentine’s Day 2017 of 22-year-old fisherman Shereffudeen Nazamudeen of Ruby, East Bank Essequibo (EBE).

Mandy Sukhdeo; her father, Surendra Sukhdeo; and their neighbour Rean Ghani are accused of fatally beating the fisherman on February 14, 2017.

Their trial concluded before Justice Navindra Singh on Thursday in a hung jury. In the circumstances, they were further remanded to prison where they now await a new trial at the next practicable sitting of the Demerara Assizes. The three murder accused were represented by Attorneys-at-Law Nigel Hughes, Ronald Daniels, and Sophia Findlay.

At the time of the killing, Mandy Sukhdeo was an Alliance For Change (AFC) Councillor. Mandy Sukhdeo had reportedly claimed that she was confronted by Nazamudeen, who snatched her bag and attempted to escape. She raised an alarm and residents in the neighbourhood pursued the man.

Reports are that Nazamudeen was caught in the ruins of a house. According to reports, he was tied up and beaten by the woman, her father, and their neighbour. Following the beating, the man suffered severe injuries to his body and was taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital, where he subsequently succumbed.

Three pieces of wood, suspected to be the murder weapons, were recovered from the scene by detectives. The woman and her father were immediately arrested while Ghani was apprehended the following day after he was implicated by neighbours