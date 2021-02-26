Businessman found dead with bullet wound to head

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a businessman from Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) whose body was found lying motionless in his farm with what appeared to be a bullet wound to his head.

Based on information received, at about 05:45h on Thursday, the businessman’s wife realised that her husband was missing from bed.

She searched their house, but he was nowhere around.

She also reportedly made several calls to his mobile phone, but the number went unanswered.

She then ventured to their farm, located at the back of the house, where she saw him lying motionless on the ground, facing upwards, with blood oozing from his mouth.

As she looked closer, she observed a .32 semi-automatic pistol in his hand.

She immediately raised an alarm, and with the assistance of others, he was picked up and taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The weapon has been lodged with the Police and a post-mortem is expected to be conducted shortly.