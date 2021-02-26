Man wanted for 2017 murder found hiding under bed

A man, who was wanted for questioning in relation to a murder which occurred in 2017, was on Thursday nabbed under a bed at Matthews Ridge, Region One (Barima-Waini).

The wanted 57-year-old man of Hell Hill, Matthews Ridge, was being sought by Police for the murder of Orlando La Cruz, 40, of Pomeroon River which occurred on June 15, 2017, at Jack and Veira Backdam, North West District.

Police said that based on information received, ranks went to the home of a 53-year-old resident at Garrison Hill, Matthews Ridge at about 16:30h and 17:00h where they conducted a search in his presence for arms, ammunition and narcotics.

During the search, they found the murder suspect hiding under a bed.

He was arrested and escorted to the Matthews Ridge Police Station and is presently in custody.

La Cruz was shot to death in 2017 after his alleged refusal to perform a sexual act with one of his drinking buddies.

Reports in 2017 were that the then 40-year-old miner was in a hammock in his camp when two males visited him. They subsequently began consuming alcohol and one of the men reportedly asked La Cruz to perform oral sex on him.

He, however refused and an argument ensued. The suspect reported picked up his shotgun and allegedly placed it to the right side of the victim’s neck and shot him.