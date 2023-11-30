‘Remain calm & rational’ – PM Phillips urges as Venezuela’s Dec. 3 referendum approaches

Statement by the Prime Minister of Guyana, Brigadier (Ret’d), the Honourable Mark Phillips, who is performing the functions of President

Recent messages shared amongst communities have raised concerns regarding the safety and security of our nation, particularly in anticipation of the upcoming referendum concerning the Guyana/Venezuela border controversy. These messages can potentially spread unnecessary fear and anxiety among our citizens.

I wish to emphasise the importance of relying on official sources for national security and public safety information. We are working tirelessly to ensure that the interests of every Guyanese citizen are safeguarded, and we encourage everyone to remain calm and rational during this period.

The Government of Guyana appreciates the vigilance and concerns of its citizens but urges all Guyanese to remain composed and informed through the official channels.

