Relocation possibilities for displaced Providence vendors being looked at – Eghill

Public Works Minister Juan Edghill has said that his Ministry is not halting economic activity but rather will continue to engage with East Bank Demerara (EBD) street vendors whose stalls were recently demolished.

“We have to get some developmental work done then we will make [the vendors] aware,” Edghill told this publication on Saturday.

“We are not interrupting economic activity. We will ensure that people continue to make a living but we have to restore law and order,” Edghill added.

As of now, however, the Minister said that relocation options will not be made publicly available in order to prevent further illegal vending at locations that are not yet ready or designated towards vending.

On Friday, the Public Works Ministry removed several stalls along Red Road at Providence, EBD, due to their disruptions to traffic flow and hindrance towards the Government’s efforts to beautify the environment.

This led vendors to call on the Minister to advise them on how to proceed.

“The vendors, the taxi drivers, the truckers – everybody, we’re engaging with,” Edghill said in response.

The Ministry issued notices to all vendors within the area in November 2022, allowing a six-week grace period to vacate, with the final notice being delivered on Thursday, one day before the demolition exercise.

In addition, the Public Works Ministry said Final Notices were also served to vendors on the Road Reserve at Mocha Access Road, Herstelling/Farm Housing Scheme Access Road, Diamond Public Road, Sheriff Street, Mandela Avenue and Grove through to Timehri along the East Bank Demerara public road for them to relocate.

