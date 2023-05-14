Guyana, IsDB ink US$200M Agreement for reconstruction of the Soesdyke-Linden Highway

Senior Minister with responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh, and President of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), Dr Muhammad Al Jasser, on Saturday signed a US$200 Million Framework Agreement for the reconstruction of the Soesdyke-Linden Highway in Guyana.

The project will see the rehabilitation and reconstruction of some 73 kilometres of the Highway with two lanes undivided, nine bridges, six culverts with improved design, quality and standards. The project also includes ancillary works and road corridor improvements providing essential public administration support, and improved connectivity with communities, roadside and other facilities.

Last September, Dr Singh had indicated that the People’s Progressive Party/Civic

Administration was in the process of securing approval of financing to upgrade and repair the Soesdyke-Linden highway.

He had emphasized the importance of this highway and its dire need for an upgrade. The finance minister reiterated the PPP/C Administration’s policy to improve and maintain the quality of life across the country. He also touched on the various projects that indicate this, such as the Mandela to Eccles four-lane highway, and the Linden to Mabura project.

“My assurance to you is that you have in President Ali, a central government that is firmly

and unwaveringly committed to doing all that we possibly can to continue to improve the

lives of the people of Region 10,” Dr Singh had affirmed.

Then in October last year, the Guyana Government had announced that the IsDB approved a US$120 million loan for resurfacing the highway.

The Soesdyke-Linden Highway is a 73 kilometres-long two-lane highway that runs between

Soesdyke and Linden in Guyana. The East Bank Public Road connects Soesdyke with

Georgetown.

The US$200 Million Framework Agreement was signed on the sidelines of the 2023 Islamic

Development Bank (IsDB) Group’s Annual Meetings that was held from May 10-13 in Saudi Arabia.

Dr Singh is leading Guyana’s delegation attending those meetings.

On Friday, the Guyanese Minister signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the

IsDB President concerning the Country Engagement Framework for Guyana for Green, resilient and sustainable infrastructure as well as for supporting economic diversification and doing business.

Meanwhile, Dr Singh also inked another US$150 million MoU with the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Saudi Fund for Development, Sultan AlMarshad, for Participation in the Financing of infrastructural development works for the Housing Sector and the Construction of the Wismar Bridge, Linden in Guyana.

--- ---