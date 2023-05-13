2 shot dead, 1 injured after bandits invade Wismar home

Two persons were killed and another injured after gunmen invaded their Wismar, Linden home in the wee hours of today.

Dead is 87-year-old Johnson Bowen called “Uncle Johno” and his 58-year-old son-in-law, Manuel Dos Santos Borgesilva – both of Block 22 Wismar. Another relative, 20-year-old Denzil Roberts, who lived next door and went to the aid of the victims, was also shot and injured during the ordeal.

The incident occurred sometime between 04:00h and 04:15h, involving three masked men, two of whom were armed with guns.

Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum indicated that suspected gunshot injuries were observed on the bodies of both deceased victims.

According to reports, the perpetrators had entered the house and held the pensioner and one of his grandsons at gunpoint.

The son-in-law and the relative from next door confronted the bandits and attacked them. Manuel and his son then armed themselves with cutlasses and fired chops at the perpetrators, who discharged several rounds in retaliation.

The bandits then escaped but were followed by Manuel, who was shot by one of the bandits he chopped. Manuel collapsed outside the house from the gunshot wound.

Meanwhile, the pensioner was found in the house with gunshot wounds, while the relative from next door was also injured and is currently being treated at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

It is believed that the bandits invaded the house in search of gold and cash.

This publication understands that police have arrested two persons thus far.

Later today, Home Affairs Minister Robeson Benn and Commander of Regional Division 10, Kurleigh Simon, along with other senior police officers visited the family members.

--- ---