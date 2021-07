A 21-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl.

The incident occurred in Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Essequibo).

According to the police, “the victim and suspect, who are related, were sexually involved and based on suspicions, the victim was questioned and confessed to what occurred.”

A report was then made at the Lethem Police Station yesterday and the suspect was arrested and placed in custody.

Investigations are ongoing.