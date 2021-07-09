36-Y-O man, 2 others die from Covid-19

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced that three more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 489.

The latest fatalities are a 36-year-old man, a 66-year-old woman, and a 75-year-old man.

Meanwhile, the country has recorded 77 new cases of the virus, taking the total positives to 20,834.

There are 11 persons in the ICU, 1,336 in home isolation, 87 in institutional isolation, and ten in institutional quarantine.

A total of 18,911 persons have recovered.