Some water processors ordered to cease operations over unsanitary drinking water

Full statement from the Government Analyst-Food and Drug Department (GA-FDD)

The Government Analyst-Food and Drug Department (GA-FDD) wishes to advise the general public on the findings of a water processing survey that was conducted among forty-six (46) processors in Georgetown and its immediate environs. This survey exercise was conducted during the period October 2020 and January 2021.

A total of one hundred and sixty (160) water samples were taken by Inspectors of the department and submitted to our Food Microbiology laboratory where the test parameters for Total Coliform and E. coli were performed: a test that gives a general indication of the sanitary and safety condition of the water supplied. This survey / exercise was therefore conducted to determine whether the sanitary / microbiological requirements as outlined by the World Health Organisation (WHO) standard for drinking water quality were being met.

Of the one hundred sixty (160) samples submitted, 109 or 68% were found to be satisfactory, while 51 or 32% were found to be unsatisfactory for the parameters tested. The department then had cause to with immediate effect ask ten (10) water processors to cease operations and there were only allowed to resume operations after satisfying sanitary and microbiological safety requirements in the best interest of the consuming public.

Environmental Health Officers (EHO’s) or Sanitary Inspectors who work collaboratively with Inspectors of the GA-FDD have been alerted to this survey / exercise findings and would be conducting a similar survey among water processors in their regions.

Only twenty-five (25) of the forty six (46) water processors who participated in the survey were in possession of the Water Treatment & Basic Sanitation certificate issued by Empretec Guyana Inc. and this is another basic requirement that water processors must fulfill, in order to be licenced or approved to process.

Kindly see the attached a current list of licenced/approved water processors in Guyana. The department is hereby reminding all water processors to submit regular samples to the department; and to ensure that processing, sanitation and record keeping requirements are adequately maintained to protect the consuming public.

