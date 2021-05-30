Regions 6, 10 worst hit as all 10 Regions experiencing floods

As torrential rain persists across Guyana, all 10 Administrative Regions have been hit by floods but Regions Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) and 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) are experiencing the most severe flooding.

This was revealed by Director-General of the Guyana Civil Defence Commission (CDC), Lieutenant Colonel Kester Craig, during an update earlier today.

Craig, who had accompanied President Dr Irfaan Ali to these two worst-hit regions on Saturday, said that the CDC is working with the Regional Democratic Councils (RDCs) in the various regions to ascertain the needs there.

He explained that they are looking to established shelters in the Region 10 community of Kwakwani, which is currently under several inches of water – in some cases almost meeting the second/upper flat of houses and even almost covering a motor car – affecting more than 700 households there.

“We were just there yesterday and based on the necessary assessment we would have to set up a shelter or more than one shelters to house approximately 75 to 100 persons based on the level of the water,” the CDC Head noted.

However, Lt Col Craig explained that even when a shelter is established, you have to get adequate food – 3-square meals – available for the occupants.

Only Saturday, relief supplies were sent to the Region and distribution in Kwakwani and other affected communities there.

Today, another 1000 food hampers and 1000 cleaning hampers were dispatched specially for Kwakwani. Four trucks with the hampers arrived in Kwakwani mid-afternoon on sunday.

Meanwhile, in the other severely hit Region, East Berbice-Corentyne, the Black Bush Polder area is heavily impacted by the floods. There, hundreds of cattle and other livestock are trapped in floodwaters with limited dry space to graze on.

As such, President Ali on Saturday gave instructions for steps to be taken to evacuate the livestock that are stranded in t mud. Government handed over feed to farmers to take into Cookrite Savannah today. Additionally, fuel will be provided for the farmers’ tractors so that they can transport them in.

In addition, a team of officers from the Guyana Livestock Development Authority (GLDA) will be visiting the savannahs on Monday to provide whatever medical aid is required to ensure that sick animals survive.

Nevertheless, the CDC Director says that the response continues across the country in flood-affected areas.

“We have a number of needs as it relates to responding to the current flood situation. These needs are based on what is coming from the regions which include food supplies, cleaning and sanitation hampers, mattresses, things to stock shelters and other dietary supplies,” Craig explained.

He added that they are also determining what additional needs are coming in from the various regions since their response is based dependent on the needs from the Regions and from the affected communities.

Meanwhile, Mid Atlantic Oil & Gas Inc today donated $10 million to the CDC to support flood relief efforts across Guyana.

Corporate Secretary, Glenn Low-A-Chee, handed over the cheque to Director Craig at the Commission’s Headquarters.

The CDC Head told reporters that these funds will be mostly directed towards the transportation of relief supplies to be distributed across the country as well as for the transportation of teams to conduct assessments in any other areas that require support.

Also on Sunday morning, several areas in Georgetown were underwater following heavy rainfall which begun in the wee hours accompanied by strong winds.

Craig joined Mayor of Georgetown Ubraj Narine and Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) Chairman Daniel Seeram to inspect the flood situation in the city. They visited Albouystown and other surrounding communities that were underwater.

Meanwhile, several government ministers including Prime Minister Mark Phillips are also conducting outreaches and assessments in other flood-affected communities in the different regions across the country.