3 more COVID-19 deaths; 88 new cases recorded

The Ministry of Health (MOH) says that another three deaths, all from Region Four, have been recorded, taking the total count of COVID-19 related fatalities to 385.

It was noted that these patients were admitted with COVID-19 like symptoms but died while receiving care at our medical institutions. Samples were taken at the time of admission which subsequently returned positive tests.

The details on the latest fatalities are below:

SEX AGE REGION DATE OF DEATH Male 65 Demerara- Mahaica May 28 Female 71 Demerara- Mahaica May 28 Female 58 Demerara- Mahaica May 27

Meanwhile, another 88 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

Guyana’s confirmed COVID-19 cases have now gone up to 16,910. But only 2122 of these are currently active including 23 patients in the COVID-19 ICU, and the remaining 2099 persons in both home and institutional isolation.

To date, some 14,506 persons have recovered from the life-threatening virus in the country.

All Guyanese are reminded to observe the protocols of the COVID-19 EMERGENCY MEASURES (NO.17), which are in effect until May 31, 2021. This order emphasises, among other things, the need for correct and consistent use of a face mask when leaving your home; the importance of maintaining the six feet physical distance from others; and the need for good hand-hygiene to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

If anyone is displaying any of the symptoms associated with COVID-19, or need any additional information, kindly contact the COVID-19 Hotline 231-1166, 226-7480 or 624-6674 IMMEDIATELY or visit www.health.gov.gy.

See below for today’s updated COVID-19 Dashboard: