Armed bandits beat, rob Parfaite Harmonie family

A La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara, businessman and his family were this morning terrorised and robbed by five heavily armed bandits earlier this morning.

The robbery occurred sometime 03:45h and 04:00h. The perpetrators were armed with guns and cutlasses.

According to police reports, the businessman and his family usually leave home around 03:30h to conduct business on Sundays at the La Penitance Market.

During the time mentioned, he came downstairs to start his vehicle when he observed muddy foot prints in his yard and became suspicious.

At that point, however, he was confronted by a male who pointed a gun at him and ordered him not to move or say anything.

Shortly after, he saw four other males in his yard under his house. Two of the males then tied him up, while the others went into the upper flat where they also tied up his wife and two daughters.

The businessman was taken to the upper flat where the suspects demanded money and jewelry from the family and in the process he was beaten to the head with a gun, while his wife was also injured in the process.

The five bandits managed to get their hands on: $710,000 cash; $500 USD; 2 Alcatel

cellphones valued $20,000; 1 Samsung A50 cellphone valued $75,000; 1 Samsung J20

cellphone valued $20,000; 1 LG cellphone valued $41,000; 1 Maxwell cellphone valued

$13,000; 1 Lenova laptop valued $100,000; 2 Samsung tablets valued $73,000; 1 portable DVD player valued $36,000; 1 Playstation 3 with control and game valued $85,000; 1 laptop speaker box valued $75,000; 2 speaker boxes valued $12,000; 5 wristwatches

valued $90,000; 1 wedding band valued $35,000; 4 pairs gold earrings valued $50,000; 2 silver foot chains valued $6,000; 3 large silver rings valued $65,000; 1 silver band with

the name Alleyna written in gold valued $30,000; 2 silver bands valued $8,000; 1 gold chain with pendant valued $40,000; and 13 pieces of raw diamonds valued $130,000.

The suspects then made good their escape with the items and cash in an unknown direction.

Checks were made by the police for the suspects but they were not seen. Investigation in progress.