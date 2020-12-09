Region Two to benefit from additional 1.6MW of power – GPL CEO

Residents of Region Two are expected to have a bright Christmas with an additional 1.6 megawatts of power.

Chief Executive Officer of the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) Mr. Bharat Dindyal, who was recently reappointed, disclosed this today in his remarks at the presidential outreach in the region.

“The current peak demand on the coast is about 5.8 megawatts. In the Christmas season, that should go up to 6.5 megawatts. The current capacity is 8 megawatts but fortunately we will have an addition 1.6 megawatts installed soon,” Mr. Dindyal stated.

The CEO also noted that additional resources will be put in place to cater for emergencies in the region.

Since taking office, the Government has been working to address blackouts, which has been an ongoing challenge.

GPL recently acquired six new generating systems valued almost $500 million.

Meanwhile, in October GPL made an agreement with Giftland Mall to supply the Demerara-Berbice Interconnected System with five megawatts of power. An additional 10 megawatts of power were also purchased from MACORP.

Additionally, work is moving apace to set up the new power plant at Garden of Eden, East Bank Demerara. The plant is close to 60 per cent complete with only civil works ongoing.

The five Wartsila generators, which are the main components of the 46.5MW power plant has already arrived in Guyana. The power station is slated to be commissioned in April 2021. [DPI]