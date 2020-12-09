Asphalt Plant racket probe: Report likely by Dec 15

Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill says the team that is probing allegations of misappropriations in the management of government’s asphalt is likely to submit its report by December 15.

“From there we will be taking the necessary action,” Edghill told reporters on the sidelines of an event today.

Mr. Chateram Ramdihal was named the team leader, while the other team members are; Ms. Heidi Gillette, Mr. Brion Singh, and Mr. Dexter Smith.

The team was tasked to conduct a thorough investigation dating from 2013 to present.

It was reported that contractors working on government projects were mandated to take their asphalt from the Garden of Eden plant.

Upon doing that, they would then get huge discounts under a scam that allegedly stretched all the way to the Ministry of Public Works.

The reports are that persons from the Public Works Ministry would order a certain amount of asphalt from the plant to be billed to the Ministry.

However, they would collect less than what was ordered, and the difference is sold at discounted prices to select contractors.