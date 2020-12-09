Guyana votes to reject “fraudulent” elections in Venezuela

The Permanent Council of the Organisation of American States (OAS) held a vote to reject the results of the December 6 Parliamentary Elections in Venezuela, which was passed with 21 votes.

Guyana formed part of the 21 nations that voted for the resolution while 2 voted against, 5 abstained and 6 were absent.

The US Embassy in Georgetown, in a tweet, said that it is time for a peaceful, democratic transition in Venezuela and added that the United States and the international community share the obligation to demonstrate and provide support for the Venezuelan people.

Venezuela is currently going through one of the most grueling periods in its history. US-imposed sanctions against the country and its Nicholas Maduro leadership have resulted in massive economic and humanitarian crisis.

Scores of Venezuelans have fled their homes into neighbouring countries such as Guyana, Trinidad and Colombia. The US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, during a visit to Guyana in August pledged US$5 million to the Guyanese Government to provide aid for the Venezuelan refugees.