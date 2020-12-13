Region Four man is latest COVID death; 41 new cases recorded

Another person who tested positive for the novel coronavirus died on Saturday.

This now takes the COVID-19 death toll now to 155, the Ministry of Health reported.

The latest fatality is a 79-year-old male from Region Four (Demerara- Mahaica) who died while receiving care at a medical facility.

Officials of the Ministry have since contacted all relatives and persons to facilitate contact tracing and rapid assistance to everyone who may have been exposed to the now-deceased person.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry also reported today that 41 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the last 24 hours.

According to the Ministry’s updated COVID-19 Dashboard, the total number of confirmed cases in Guyana has gone up to 5,920.

Of these, however, only 692 cases are currently active. This includes six patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and the other 686 persons in isolation.

There are also 35 persons in institutional quarantine.

To date, some 5,073 persons have recovered from the life-threatening virus.

Health authorities are reminding Guyanese to observe the protocols of the COVID-19 EMERGENCY MEASURES (NO.11), which are in effect until December 31, 2020. This order emphasises, among other things, the need for correct and consistent use of a face mask when leaving your home; the importance of maintaining the six feet physical distance from others; and the need for good hand-hygiene to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

If anyone is displaying any of the symptoms associated with COVID-19, or need any additional information, kindly contact the COVID-19 Hotline 231-1166, 226-7480 or 624-6674 IMMEDIATELY or visit us at www.health.gov.gy.

See below for today’s full COVID-19 Dashboard