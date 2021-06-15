Reg.6 Councillor charged for breaching Covid-19 guidelines

A councillor on the Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) Regional Democratic Council (RDC) was today charged for breaching Covid-19 guidelines.

Suraj Dyal Sahadeo of Crawood Creek, Corentyne, Berbice appeared at the Whim Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Alex Moore where he pleaded guilty to the charge.

Reports are that Sahadeo on May 2 attended a wedding ceremony at Black Bush Polder in breach of Covid-19 restrictions. However, he was not fined. Instead, the Regional Councillor was reprimanded and discharged.

Meanwhile, a businessman, Taijram Jainarine of Black Bush Polder was charged for hosting the wedding. He pleaded guilty and was fined $15,000.