7 more Covid-19 deaths recorded; 84 new cases

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced that as of June 14, 2021, seven more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 437.
The patients were admitted with COVID-19 like symptoms but died while receiving care at medical institutions. Samples were taken at the time of admission which subsequently returned positive tests.
The details on the latest fatalities are below:
|SEX
|AGE
|REGION
|DATE OF DEATH
|Female
|75
|Upper Demerara-Berbice
|June 13
|Male
|84
|Demerara-Mahaica
|June 13
|Male
|66
|Demerara-Mahaica
|June 13
|Male
|70
|Upper Demerara-Berbice
|June 14
|Male
|72
|Essequibo Islands-West Demerara
|June 13
|Male
|51
|Pomeroon-Supenaam
|June 14
|Female
|66
|Essequibo Islands-West Demerara
|June 14
Meanwhile, the country recorded 84 new cases of Covid-19, taking the total positive cases recorded to date to 18,530. There are now 22 persons in ICU, 112 in institutional isolation, 1378 in home isolation, and two in institutional quarantine.
The number of recoveries stands at 16401.