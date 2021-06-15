7 more Covid-19 deaths recorded; 84 new cases

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced that as of June 14, 2021, seven more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 437.

The patients were admitted with COVID-19 like symptoms but died while receiving care at medical institutions. Samples were taken at the time of admission which subsequently returned positive tests.

The details on the latest fatalities are below:

SEX AGE REGION DATE OF DEATH Female 75 Upper Demerara-Berbice June 13 Male 84 Demerara-Mahaica June 13 Male 66 Demerara-Mahaica June 13 Male 70 Upper Demerara-Berbice June 14 Male 72 Essequibo Islands-West Demerara June 13 Male 51 Pomeroon-Supenaam June 14 Female 66 Essequibo Islands-West Demerara June 14

Meanwhile, the country recorded 84 new cases of Covid-19, taking the total positive cases recorded to date to 18,530. There are now 22 persons in ICU, 112 in institutional isolation, 1378 in home isolation, and two in institutional quarantine.

The number of recoveries stands at 16401.