Payless to open at MovieTowne Guyana in September

Internationally-recognised footwear chain Payless will be opening at MovieTowne Guyana, Turkeyen, East Coast Demerara (ECD) in September 2021.

This was confirmed by General Manager of MovieTowne Rochelle Parsram during a brief interview with INews today. She noted that the opening date is tentatively September 1, 2021.

The store is expected to occupy 5000sqft at the MovieTowne Mall. The store will be retailing bags, purses, shoes, and clothing.

According to the General Manager the investment is quite significant especially in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It is quite significant given the circumstances…, but these businesses wanted to be a part of the MovieTowne vision to give our Guyanese people easy access to world-class shopping experience,” she noted.

Parsram noted too that this investment will create employment opportunities for locals.