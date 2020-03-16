Recount of ballots delayed as Health Ministry orders Conference Centre to be fumigated

The countrywide recount of ballots which was set to take place today at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre has been delayed all day, and now, it is unclear when the activity will commence following an order from the Ministry of Public Health to have the building fumigated.

The fumigation exercise is currently ongoing and stakeholders are currently unsure of their next move.

Some stakeholders view this ‘unexplained’ need to fumigate the building as yet another delaying tactic.

The countrywide recount of the ballots will be done under the supervision of a high-level CARICOM delegation, following an agreement between President David Granger and Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo.

The recount was supposed to start off with ballots from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica).