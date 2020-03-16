‘Stop playing games’ – Int’l Centre for Democracy tells GECOM

The International Centre for Democracy (ICD), on Monday, urged the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to “stop playing games and do the work that they were mandated to do which is to complete the tabulation process for the General and Regional Elections in a free, fair and transparent manner”.

Following is the full statement:

The International Center for Democracy (ICD) demands that the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) stop playing games and do the work that they were mandated to do which is to complete the tabulation process for the General and Regional Elections in a free, fair and transparent manner.

The ICD, ABCE Ambassadors, International and Local Observers and CARICOM have all spoken out that the declaration for Region 4 was not free, fair and transparent and the premature declaration for Regional 4 by the Returning Officer was fraudulent.

President Granger, Leader of the Opposition Bharrat Jagdeo and Chairwoman Motley for CARICOM negotiated and agreed to have a recount of the ballots. The recount of the ballots will be done in the presence of the CARICOM team, representatives from all competing parties, International and Local Observers. This process was scheduled to commenced today March 16, 2020. As of 1530 hours GECOM has not yet started the count.

It has been two weeks since the elections were held with no final results from GECOM. The people of Guyana executed their constitutional rights by casting their votes and as such they are entitle to chose their government.

The ICD demands that GECOM immediately commence the recounting of the ballots and to stop playing games. The ICD also demands that this process be free, fair and transparent. The ICD, the International community and Observers will continue to monitor process.