Recount and final declaration could be completed by June 11th – PPP

The national recount of votes cast in the March 2, polls and a final declaration of the results can be done by June 11th.

This is the view expressed by Peoples Progressive Party/ Civic (PPP/C) Presidential Candidate, Dr Irfaan Ali, who today, during a virtual presentation, detailed how the target could be met using the “minimal average of what is currently being achieved” in relation to the ongoing recount at the Arthur Chung Convention Centre (ACCC).

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) is expected to make crucial decisions soon as it relates to the completion of the electoral process, more particularly, the end-date for the recount of ballots and the declaration of the final results.

At the moment, sources have indicated that there is a June 16th timeline that is being floated for the completion of the recount and a declaration of the results, but Ali is adamant that “this time-frame is too long” and could be “cut short” considering the fact that it is close to three months now since Guyanese went to the polls.

Ali explained that were the deadline to be extended to June 16th; this means that GECOM would now be given a whopping 20 additional days to complete the recount exercise and make a declaration.

“This is puzzling, it is our view that this time-frame is too long,” Ali said.

“If we continue to do an average of eighty (80) boxes per day, then it would take us twelve (12) days to complete this exercise,” Ali said.

“So if we take twelve days to complete the recount, why GECOM needs eight more days to have a declaration?” Ali questioned.

He explained that this party is in support of an additional twelve days for the completion of the recount and three more days for preparation of the necessary reports and official declarations. This would add up to fifteen days – taking the process to finality on June 11th.

Meanwhile, Ali again lamented the fact that Region Four, which has 57 percent of the remaining ballot boxes to be recounted, is being starved of resources to get the task done. He related that this concern was raised with the Commission and the party is hoping that a solution would be found soon.