The number of COVID-19 cases in Guyana has increased drastically to 150, but the death toll remains at 11.

To date, the total number of persons tested is 1, 559 with the total number of negative cases being 1,409.

There are currently 67 persons that have recovered, 72 active cases in institutional isolation, 2 patients in the COVID-19 ICU and 11 persons in institutional quarantine.