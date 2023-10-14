Puran Brothers probing Essequibo Coast accident that claimed life of porter

Puran Brothers Inc. has launched an investigation into this morning’s accident involving one of its garbage trucks that led to the death of a porter.

Thirty-three-year-old Angel Jesus Azocar Rodrigues, of Reliance, Essequibo Coast, died after the truck ran overboard into a nearby slush-filled drain along the Cullen Public Road.

The truck (GAE 4065) was driven by 45-year-old Rambeer Singh of Lima, Essequibo Coast, and contained a checker, Aiasiah Latchman, 26, of lot 66 Pomona Housing Scheme, Essequibo Coast; and two porters – Govje Daniel, 39, of Richmond, Essequibo Coast and Rodrigues.

In a statement, Puran Brothers said the workers left the Bushlot Branch around 04:30h and were heading to the Suddie Public Hospital when the incident occurred.

The driver related that he tried to apply brakes but the truck swayed into the nearby trench instead. The occupants were pinned inside the cabin.

The driver, the checker and one of the porters managed to free themselves while Rodriquez was trapped on the passenger side of the cabin. Efforts were made to free him but this was unsuccessful. Additional help was rendered by the Anna Regina Fire Station along with public-spirited citizens.

Rodriguez was eventually removed from the cabin in an unresponsive state. He was then placed in a police car along with the other occupants and taken to the Suddie Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The driver and other two occupants were treated for minor injuries and sent away.

According to Puran Brothers, “The truck that was involved incident was recently added to the fleet. It was purchased in 2023. Puran Brothers Inc. would like to inform the general public that all of its trucks are equipped with telematics devices. This is to ensure that our drivers and other road users’ safety is important.”

“The telematic device is an advanced technology that allows real-time monitoring and tracking of a vehicle’s performance and location. In the case of our trucks, these devices are instrumental in providing valuable insights into various aspects of the vehicle’s operation, ensuring both efficiency and safety.”

The company went onto note that the driver had signed off the company’s vehicle pre-checklist on Friday, indicating that everything was functioning on the truck.

“Immediately upon learning of the incident our team accessed the data provided by the telematic device installed in the involved truck. The device provided critical details such as speed, location, and any potential malfunctions that may have contributed to the incident. This information was retrieved and will be shared with relevant parties as investigations continue.”

According to the company’s Occupational Safety and Health Consultant, Dale Beresford, officials of Puran Brothers Inc. after learning of the incident travelled to Essequibo and met with Rodrigues’ family and offered assistance.

“Puran Brothers Inc. has since launched an investigation into the incident as part of the Occupational Safety and Health Policy.”

“Management has since notified the Ministry of Labour Occupation Safety Health Department. Puran Brothers Inc. will continue to work with the family to ensure that all issues relating to the deceased if fully ventilated and concluded in keeping with the company’s corporate responsibilities.”

It was noted that the Spanish-speaking Rodrigues had recently started working with the disposal services company after acquiring a work permit from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Meanwhile, the Guyana Police Force said Rodrigues’ body is currently at the Suddie Mortuary, awaiting a post-mortem examination (PME). Additionally, the truck driver has since been taken into custody and is assisting with the investigation.

