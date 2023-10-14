Cop under ‘close arrest’ after Air Pistol, ammo found in his car

A Police Constable from Regional Division No.2 (Pomeroon/Supenaam) is presently under ‘close arrest’ after an air pistol and live ammunition were found in his motorcar.

The Guyana Police Force’s Communication Unit said a search was conducted on the officer’s vehicle – motorcar #PAB 1605, in his presence sometime around 16:15h on Friday.

A suspected Air Pistol, black in colour, was found in the vehicle’s glove compartment, the police said. A further search was conducted in the vehicle unearthed two (2) live 9MM rounds of ammunition on the floor of the driver’s side and the panel of the driver’s door.

The rank, who is attached to the General Section in the Division, was told of the offence committed and escorted to Anna Regina Police Station, where he is assisting with further investigations.

--- ---