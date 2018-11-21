Punter crushed to death as pit caves in at Arakaka

A woman was killed on Tuesday after a mining pit caved in on her while punting for gold at Arakaka Backdam, North West District. Dead is 44-year-old Eleen Figuera of Two Miles Arakaka, NWD.

Based on information received, the now dead woman and others were working in the pit when the mud suddenly caved in and covered her. The others managed to escape with minor bruises.

Figuera was subsequently pulled from under the rubble and taken to the Pakera District Hospital, NWD where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Her body of is the Pakera District Hospital mortuary awaiting a post mortem. An investigation was launched into the incident.