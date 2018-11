An 18-year-old girl is now in police custody after an unlicensed pistol was found in her possession on Wednesday afternoon.

The teen was intercepted at Victoria Road, Plaisance, East Coast Demerara (ECD) at about 12:15 during a routine “stop and search” exercise.

<<Inews>> understands that the teenager who resides at South Better Hope, ECD was searched during which the .45 pistol which had no magazine was unearthed.

She was arrested and is being processed for court.