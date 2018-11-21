Trial underway for poultry farm employee’s murder

Six years after an Edun Poultry Farms and Hatchery employee was killed during an alleged robbery, the accused, Mahindra Bishundial, called “Tyrone”, of Grove, East Bank Demerara (EBD) is standing trial for the capital offence.

A 12-member mixed jury has been empaneled to hear the case after the defendant denied the indictment which stated that he murdered Aga Khan, 57, on November 6, 2012 at Busby Dam, Craig, EBD during the course of a robbery.

The trial is being heard by Justice Sandil Kissoon while attorney Nigel Hughes is representing the murder accused.

State attorneys Orinthia Schmidt and Lisa Cave are prosecuting the case. A voir dire trial (trial within a trial) was heard at the High Court on Wednesday.

It was reported that Khan was confronted by several robbers who demanded to hand over a bag. It was also reported that after complying with the request, he was subsequently shot dead. The police during their investigations arrested and charged the suspect for the heinous crime.