Public trust in Police Force remains low – USAID

Most Guyanese have greater trust in the military or religious bodies than they do in the country’s Police Force, according to a recent study conducted by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

“Public trust in the Police Force remains low in comparison to other institutions,” the report documents, citing a 2016 Inter-American Development Bank survey on victimisation and crime conducted by the Latin American Public Opinion Project with over 1000 respondents.

That survey found that Guyanese have higher trust in the military and private religious organisations such as temples, churches and mosques than in public institutions such as the Police Force.

Further, it was noted that perception of the Police Force is evenly split, with half of the interviewed respondents viewing the Police favourably while the other half has expressed negative views.

“The negative perceptions of the Force were shared equally between persons residing on the coast and persons in hinterland locations. Police abuses and excesses have been alleged by young urban Afro-Guyanese males, Indigenous persons, and migrants from Venezuela,” USAID has said.

It also highlighted that, during the year 2020, several Policemen in various hinterland locations were accused of rape. It was also pointed out that, at the time of this assessment, some senior Police officers, including an Assistant Police Commissioner, have been charged with fraud.

The Police Service Commission is empowered to select suitably qualified personnel, and to exercise disciplinary control over staff. And, the USAID found that Police recruits tend to be high school graduates with little or no preparation for entering the profession.

Several civil society respondents have stated that training is needed for the Police Force to handle the delicate nature of cases involving domestic partner violence in heterosexual and LGBTQI relationships.

The Office of Professional Responsibility of the Force is responsible for investigating complaints against Police. The report found that, in 2017, the Office received 644 cases of complaints, a five percent increase over 2016. Thirty-one Police officers were dismissed after investigations of their complaints were completed.

Another matter compounding the situation is that the Police Force is presently the victim of a protracted battle between the Government and the Police Service Commission. The Police Service Commission’s function is to confirm appointments and promotions of Police officers. The five-member commission was suspended in 2021 by the President.

“The Commission was also the focus of a lawsuit brought by senior Police officers who sought the court’s decision on the legality of the Police Service Commission’s policy of use of disciplinary action as a criterion for promotion,” the report noted.

Conversely, the USAID report found that the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) continues to “be held in high regard by all stakeholders in Guyana”.

“This was reinforced by their non-involvement in the aftermath of the 2020 elections. Respondents interviewed for this assessment remarked that they have minimal interaction with the GDF, which they consider a good thing,” the report noted.

It was further highlighted that respondents have recognised the increasing importance of the work of the GDF in protecting the borders of the country and the national security, especially considering the recent oil discoveries.