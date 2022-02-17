Projects underway to improve energy for off-grid, micro-grid hinterland areas – PM

As part of the government’s aggressive energy transition programme, Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips said several projects are currently underway to improve access for hinterland areas in Guyana.

He made this remark during a presentation at the International Energy Conference being held at the Guyana Marriott Hotel.

Prime Minister Phillips said that government will develop the country’s indigenous energy resources while addressing energy security concerns with the aim of advancing climate change mitigation efforts and promoting sustainable energy solutions.

To this end, he pointed out that “Projects are on the way to improve people-centered energy access through investments in solar PV systems for off-grid areas and the development of micro-grids for large hinterland areas leading to the expansion of our hinterland electrification programme.”

These projects, he noted, will entail the installation of 13 utility-scale solar PV farms, 30,000 solar home systems for hinterland and riverine communities, 20 solar PV mini-grids for public buildings in the hinterland, and over 180 solar PV standalone systems for the government ICT hubs.

PM Phillips noted that these solar PV installations will result in approximately 46 megawatts of installed solar PV capacity which is expected to be commissioned within the next two years.

In Budget 2030, some $31.6 million has been budgeted as a catalyst for e-mobility.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister, who has responsibility for Guyana’s energy sector, further told attendees at the conference that the government is also promoting the construction of small mini and micro hydropower systems.

With these, a total of 2.35 megawatts of hydropower capacity will be added to serve hinterland communities by 2024.

“Our government’s Hinterland Electrification Programme aims to electrify some 200 unserved and underserved communities by 2026 using the most technical and economically feasible solutions that will include the enhancement of the productive usages of energy,” the Prime Minister said.

He further outlined that the issue of energy access is a cross-cutting one and providing sustainable energy for everyone has far-reaching economic, environmental, and social benefits.

“Consequently, in addition to serving domestic needs, it is important to link rural electrification efforts to productive activities, such as ICT connectivity, commerce, and agro-processing to allow for greater community involvement, retention of skills in the communities, and long-term sustainability,” he stated.

PM Phillips contended that minor behavioral changes are essential in achieving sustainable energy. This, he added, can lead to improved efficiency, less wastage, and a significant reduction in energy consumption.

“Increase efficiency can reduce the need for investments in energy infrastructure leading to savings in energy bills, reductions in the country’s oil import bill, increase competitiveness and reduce greenhouse gas emissions in 2022.”

On this note, he said the distribution and installation of 22,000 LED bulbs and 12,000 LED tubes to homes, businesses, and government builders will be undertaken. The Prime Minister said this initiative will help to reduce the carbon footprint of homes, businesses and government buildings and trigger behavioral changes.