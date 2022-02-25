PSC supports swift operationalisation of Local Content Secretariat

See full statement from the Private Sector Commission:

The Private Sector Commission (PSC) supports the swift operationalization of the Local Content Secretariat and the relevant mechanisms that facilitates the execution of its mandate. The Commission is pleased that the Registration Portal was launched last Tuesday and note that companies have already been accessing the registration process.

The PSC had nominated Mr. Timothy Tucker, the Chairman of the PSC’s Sub-Committee on Economics and Finance as its representative to the Multi-Stakeholder Committee.

The Commission has also established a Local Content Advisory Group, chaired by Mr. Shyam Nokta and which includes Mr. Paul Cheong, Chairman of the PSC, Mr. Timothy Tucker, President of the GCCI, Mr. Richard Rambarran, Executive Director of GCCI, Mr. Joel Bhagwandin, Chairman of the AMCHAM Local Content Committee, Ms. Mellissa Varswyk Director at AMCHAM, and Director at Women in Oil & Gas Guyana. The Advisory Group will coordinate and advance the local content efforts of the PSC and its member organizations and businesses.

The PSC will continue to work in close coordination with the Government of Guyana, the Oil & Gas Operators, The Centre for Local Business Development, Businesses, and other Stakeholders in order to train and educate the Guyanese labour force to take full advantage of the local content opportunities.