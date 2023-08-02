“Product of his labour will live on forever” – Pres. Ali on passing of Dr Roger Luncheon

President Dr Irfaan Ali has expressed “deep sense of sadness” at the passing of former Cabinet Secretary and Head of the Presidential Secretariat under previous PPP Governments, Dr Roger Luncheon, who died earlier this morning.

The Head of State called Dr Luncheon one of Guyana’s most outstanding sons,.

“This exceptional patriot and national icon was fearless and selfless in his complete commitment to national development and defence of a free and democratic Guyana. It is a painful and deep-wounded loss for the Government and Party. He offered me unflinching support throughout my political career, both within the PPP and in public life.

This man has shaped me in many ways and placed tremendous trust and confidence in me. Onward fearless warrior and pure nationalist, your work is done but, the product of your labour will live on forever.”

Dr. Luncheon served in many capacities, including as Head of the Presidential Secretariat and Cabinet Secretary for five Presidents of Guyana. He was a member of the Cabinet and the PPP’s Central and Executive Committees up until his passing.

