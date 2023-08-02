Dr Roger Luncheon has left a legacy of true commitment to service – VP

Former Cabinet Secretary and Head of the Presidential Secretariat under previous People’s Progressive Party/Civic Governments, Dr. Roger Luncheon, passed away this morning.

Dr Luncheon was also a senior Central and Executive Member of the PPP.

General Secretary of the PPP and former President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, described Dr Luncheon as a “true son of the soil” who has left behind a legacy of true commitment to service in Guyana.

Please see below full statement from Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo:

General Secretary Bharrat Jagdeo extends deepest condolences on behalf of himself and the People’s Progressive Party, to the family, friends, colleagues, and others of Dr. Roger Forbes Luncheon, in light of his passing earlier this morning.

Dr. Luncheon served in many capacities, including as Head of the Presidential Secretariat and Cabinet Secretary for five Presidents of Guyana. He was a member of the Cabinet and the party’s Central and Executive Committees up until his passing.

He also contributed immensely during the struggle against PNC dictatorship.

A true son of the soil who helped to shape the lives of many, Dr. Luncheon left a rich legacy of true commitment to service, patriotism, and a deep sense of national pride and hard work for the people of Guyana.

May his soul rest in peace.

