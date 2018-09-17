Probe launched into alleged mismanagement at City Hall; Town Clerk to be sent on leave

Town Clerk, Royston King has been sent on administrative leave to facilitate an investigation into City Hall’s alleged mismanagement.

The Local Government Commission is tasked with conducting an investigation beginning September 24, at the Critchlow Labour College on Woolford Avenue, Georgetown, owing to several complaints received in relation to the Council’s alleged mismanagement, especially regarding its funds.

The inquiry will be conducted by Justice Cecil Kennard.

Since the assumption of office in 2015, King who previously functioned as a Public Relations Officer, was criticised after being unable to pay City Council workers, the Guyana Revenue Authority, and even the National Insurance Scheme dues.

He was also criticised for the highly controversial parking meter project which remains in the hands of the Court, among other issues with the most recent being the displacement of the Stabroek Market Wharf vendors and several bus parks.

The Local Government Commission said in a public notice that citizens will be allowed to make and submit statements in relation to the case.

These statements must be submitted by September 21, starting from today (Monday).

Persons will be allowed to call or visit the Critchlow Labour College located at Woolford Avenue, Georgetown to make their statements.

The inquiry comes at a time when political parties have just started their campaigning and preparations for Local Government Elections set for November 12.