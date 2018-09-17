Campbelle spark fails to ingite Windies women

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados – Resolute batting from Shemaine Campbelle failed to inspire WINDIES Women and South Africa Women cruised to a 40-run victory in the first ICC Women’s One-day International of the Sandals International Home Series on Sunday here, accordign to CWI.

The 25-year-old Campbelle, playing her first ODI in almost two years, hit the top score of 46 from 71 balls, but the WINDIES Women failed to successfully chase 202 for victory and were bowled out with 24 balls remaining.

Left-handed opener Kycia Knight made a painstaking 23 from 57 balls and vice-captain Anisa Mohammed made the score from 36 balls, but the rest of the batting failed to fire, as the Proteas’ Women bowled purposefully to restrict scoring.

The result left the WINDIES Women trailing 0-1 in the three-match series, which continues on Wednesday at the same venue, where it concludes next Saturday, and meant that the two teams are now tied on six points in the ICC Women’s Championship table.

Earlier, WINDIES Women came under pressure when strong top-order batting, led by Suné Luus, gave South Africa Women the base for a total of 201 for nine from their allocation of 50 overs.

WINDIES Women’s captain Stafanie Taylor snared 3-37 from 10 overs and all-rounder Deandra Dottin took 2-36 from eight overs to be the pick of the WINDIES Women’s bowlers.

But Luus cracked five fours in 58 from 86 balls that helped her to earn the Player-of-the-Match award, her captain Dané van Niekerk supported with 46 not out, Laura Volvaart gathered 45 and Chloe Tryon added 23.

The Championship will be played between the eight leading sides – Australia, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka and WINDIES – taking on each other in series of three ODIs on a home or away basis.

Hosts New Zealand and the three other top teams from the Championship will gain direct qualification for the 2021 ICC Women’s World Cup.

The remaining four sides will get a second chance through the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier event in which they will be joined by six teams from four regions – Africa, Asia, East Asia Pacific and Europe.

SQUADS

WINDIES WOMEN: Stafanie Taylor (captain), Merissa Aguilleira, Shemaine Campbelle, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Qiana Joseph, Kycia Knight, Hayley Matthews, Natasha McLean, Anisa Mohammed, Chedean Nation, Shakera Selman

SOUTH AFRICA WOMEN: Dané van Niekerk (captain), Chloe Tryon (vice-captain), Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Masabata Klaas, Lizelle Lee, Suné Luus, Zintle Mali, Raisibe Ntozakhe, Robyn Searle, Tumi Sekhukhune, Saarah Smith, Faye Tunnicliffe, Laura Wolvaardt