Prison officer remanded for attempting to smuggle ganja into NA prison

Angelica Cameron, 32, a prison officer attached to New Amsterdam Prison, has been remanded to prison for attempting to smuggle ganja into the penitentiary.

Cameron today appeared before Magistrate Peter Hugh at the New Amsterdam Magistrates’ Court on two counts of possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking.

It is alleged that on December 9, 2023 at the New Amsterdam Prison, she had in her possession 137 grams of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking.

The mother of two is also charged with being in possession of 152 grams of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking.

Cameron pleaded not guilty to both charges.

The matter has been adjourned to December 27, 2023.

